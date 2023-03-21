Strong Magnitude 6.5 Quake Rattles Afghanistan, Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A magnitude 6.5 earthquake has rattled much of Afghanistan and Pakistan, sending panicked residents fleeing from their homes and frightening people even in remote villages.

Twelve people were injured in the northwest from Tuesday’s quake, which was centered in Afghanistan and also felt in bordering Tajikistan.

The tremors were so powerful that many people fled their homes and offices in Pakistan’s capital of Islamabad, some reciting verses from the Quran, Islam’s holy book.

The scene was repeated in Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the center of the magnitude 6.5 quake was located 40 kilometers (25 miles) south-southeast of Jurm in Afghanistan’s mountainous Hindukush region, bordering Pakistan and Tajikistan.