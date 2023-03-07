Student Accused of Setting Fire To a Trash Can at Raymond Central

(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 7)–A student at Raymond Central is accused of setting a trash can on fire inside the boys restroom on Monday morning.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says a teacher walking by the restroom smelled smoke, grabbed the trash can and ran it outside the building. Security video showed the teen leaving a classroom, goes into the bathroom and then runs out, as the fire was started.

A 13-year-old has been cited for 1st-degree arson. Houchin says a lighter was recovered from the trash can.