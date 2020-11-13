Student Referred For Hot Glue Incident At School
Photo by Elijah Herbel - KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 13)–Lincoln Police say a 13-year-old Schoo Middle School student suffered second-degree burns, after hot glue was placed on his neck by another student on Thursday afternoon. Police say a school resource officer found out about the incident and referred the student who put the glue on the victim’s neck for assault. The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, but likely will cause permanent scarring.