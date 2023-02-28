Student Who Brought Gun To School Won’t Face Legal Punishment

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 28)–The fifth grade student at Prescott Elementary School that brought a loaded handgun to school last week and allegedly threatened to use it toward a classmate will not be facing legal ramifications, but his parents could.

The Journal Star reports that Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said the child is too young to be tried, even as a juvenile. The 10-year-old boy was referred by Lincoln Police on suspicion of terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony among other alleged offenses.

How the child got the gun and whether his parents will face criminal charges remains unclear.