Study Finds 1/3 Of COVID-19 Survivors Suffer “Long Haul Effects

(KFOR NEWS October 1m 2021) So-called ‘long haul’ COVID-19 is very real, according to a new study out of Oxford University.
Researchers found that roughly 1/3rd of COVID-19 survivors experienced ‘long haul’ effects – with at least one symptom persisting for 3-6 months after infection. Some report symptoms lasting for a year or longer.
‘Long haul’ symptoms can include fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pain, and ‘brain fog’. And experts still don’t know how long they could potentially last.
