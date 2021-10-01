      Weather Alert

Study Finds 1/3 Of COVID-19 Survivors Suffer “Long Haul Effects

Oct 1, 2021 @ 4:14am

(KFOR NEWS  October 1m 2021)  So-called ‘long haul’ COVID-19 is very real, according to a new study out of Oxford University.

Researchers found that roughly 1/3rd of COVID-19 survivors experienced ‘long haul’ effects – with at least one symptom persisting for 3-6 months after infection.  Some report symptoms lasting for a year or longer.

‘Long haul’ symptoms can include fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pain, and ‘brain fog’.  And experts still don’t know how long they could potentially last.

