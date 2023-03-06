STUDY: The Way We Eat Could Add Nearly 1 Degree Of Warming By 2100

(AP) – Greenhouse gas emissions from the way humans consume food could add nearly 1 degree of warming to Earth’s climate by 2100, according to a study out Monday in Nature Climate Change.

The scientists found that most food production emissions that contribute to global warming come from three major sources: meat, dairy and rice.

Meat contributes the most.

And the scientists found that methane released in producing those foods played by far the biggest share in warming.

One bit of good news: the scientists said changes in food production and consumption globally could avoid more than half of this projected warming.