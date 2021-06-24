Styx And Cole Swindell Concerts Move To Pinnacle Bank Arena  

(KFOR NEWS June 24, 2021) The Styx/Collective Soul concert on Thursday, June 24, 2021, and the Cole Swindell concert on Friday, June 25, 2021, both slated for Pinewood Bowl Theater have been moved to Pinnacle Bank Arena due to possible inclement weather.
The decision to move the shows was announced Wednesday by ASM Global, Lincoln Parks and Recreation, promoter Mammoth, Styx, Collective Soul, and Cole Swindell. “Our priority is the safety of the fans and the artists,” said ASM Global General Manager Tom Lorenz. Forecasts for Thursday and Friday evening call for rain and thunderstorms.
Tickets for both shows previously purchased for Pinewood Bowl Theater will be honored at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The concert set inside Pinnacle Bank Arena will still have the reserved sections of seating configurations similar to the Pinewood Bowl seating.
WHAT: Styx and Collective Soul
WHEN: June 24, 2021
NEW VENUE: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska
TIME: 7:00 p.m. / Doors 6:00 p.m.
WHAT: Cole Swindell
WHEN: June 25, 2021
NEW VENUE: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska
TIME: 7:00 p.m. / Doors 6:00 p.m.
READ MORE: Ricketts Reacts To May Joblessness