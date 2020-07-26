      Weather Alert

Sunday Could See Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms In Nebraska.

Jul 26, 2020 @ 9:46am
A lightning strike in a city thunderstorm with multiple paths creating a "spaghetti" effect heading to the ground.

The National Weather Service says  Nebraska could see heavy rain Sunday with strong severe thunderstorms possible in the late afternoon and early evening.  A cold front is moving through Nebraska which could lead to 1-3 inches of rain along and south of I-80 Sunday afternoon to early Monday. This come after a heat advisory was given on Saturday with the heat index value ranging from  99-107 degrees.