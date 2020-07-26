Sunday Could See Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms In Nebraska.
A lightning strike in a city thunderstorm with multiple paths creating a "spaghetti" effect heading to the ground.
The National Weather Service says Nebraska could see heavy rain Sunday with strong severe thunderstorms possible in the late afternoon and early evening. A cold front is moving through Nebraska which could lead to 1-3 inches of rain along and south of I-80 Sunday afternoon to early Monday. This come after a heat advisory was given on Saturday with the heat index value ranging from 99-107 degrees.