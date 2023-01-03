Sunday Morning Fire Declared Electrical In Nature

(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 3)–Lincoln Fire crews started off the new year on Sunday morning fighting a house fire just west of 10th and Groveland.

According to LFR Captain Nancy Crist, the fire was found in a closet where the water heater is stored. It turns out faulty wiring was the cause of the fire that did $25,000 in damage.

LFR Captain Nancy Crist on Monday said one person was able to escape and had to be relocated. No one was hurt.