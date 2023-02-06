Sunday Night Fire Damages Garage at SW Lancaster County Home

Courtesy of Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 6)–A garage fire Sunday night at a two-story home in southwest Lancaster County suffered about $75,000 damage.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says the owner of the home east of SW 126th and West Pioneers was the one who found the fire and called for help. Houchin says the man living there looked out and saw smoke coming from the garage.

Pleasant Dale firefighters and some other area units from Malcolm, Milford and Southwest Rural were called to the scene. Houchin says by the time deputies arrived at the scene, the fire in the garage was out and under control.

The fire was confined to the garage and an outlet in the garage is to blame for catching on fire. No one was hurt.