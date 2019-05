The “Wake Up the Beds” event will take place at the Sunken Gardens on Saturday.

With the help of about 60 volunteers, staff from the Parks and Recreation Department will begin installing more than 30,000 plants within the park.

The event will be from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 11th, at the Sunken Gardens, S. 27th Street and Capitol Parkway.

