SUPREME COURT: Andy Warhol Violated A Photographer’s Copyright On Image Of Prince
May 18, 2023 11:44AM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a photographer who claimed the late Andy Warhol had violated her copyright on a photograph of the singer Prince.
The Supreme Court sided 7-2 with photographer Lynn Goldsmith.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a majority opinion that: “Lynn Goldsmith’s original works, like those of other photographers, are entitled to copyright protection, even against famous artists.”
The case involved images Warhol created of Prince as part of a 1984 commission for Vanity Fair.
Warhol used a Goldsmith photograph as his starting point. Warhol died in 1987.