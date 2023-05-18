SUPREME COURT: Andy Warhol Violated A Photographer’s Copyright On Image Of Prince

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a photographer who claimed the late Andy Warhol had violated her copyright on a photograph of the singer Prince.

The Supreme Court sided 7-2 with photographer Lynn Goldsmith.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a majority opinion that: “Lynn Goldsmith’s original works, like those of other photographers, are entitled to copyright protection, even against famous artists.”

The case involved images Warhol created of Prince as part of a 1984 commission for Vanity Fair.

Warhol used a Goldsmith photograph as his starting point. Warhol died in 1987.