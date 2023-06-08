KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Black Voters In Alabama Redistricting Case

June 8, 2023 11:51AM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has issued a surprising ruling in favor of Black voters in a congressional redistricting case, ordering the creation of a second district with a large Black population.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined with the court’s liberals in affirming a lower-court ruling that found a likely violation of the Voting Rights Act in an Alabama congressional map.

The map had one majority Black seat out of seven congressional districts in a state where more than one in four residents is Black.

The case had been closely watched for its potential to weaken the landmark voting rights law.

