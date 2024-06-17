Surgeon General Calls On Congress To Require Social Media Warning Labels, Like Those On Cigarettes
(Associated Press) – The U.S. surgeon general has called on Congress to require warning labels on social media platforms similar to those now mandatory on cigarette boxes.
In a Monday opinion piece for The New York Times, Dr. Vivek Murthy said that social media is a contributing factor in the mental health crisis among young people.
Murthy said that the use of just a warning label wouldn’t make social media safe for young people, but would be a part of the steps needed.