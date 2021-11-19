Survey Conveys Improved Attitudes About 2021 Holiday Season Thanks to Vaccinations, Increased Financial Savings and Online Gift Giving

(KFOR NEWS November 19, 2021) A survey out of the Netherlands shows after 20 months, Americans are anxious and excited to spend time with family and friends this holiday season, and vaccination status may define how and with whom they spend the holidays.
The 2021 DrawNames Consumer Insights Survey reveals just how Americans are feeling about the holidays, if they intend to celebrate or not, what they plan to spend and how they will shop for gifts. It shows 59% of people generally feel really good about the holidays this year compared to just 38% trying to keep the holiday spirit in 2020.
“Last year, we really wanted to gauge how Americans were feeling about the holidays and the potential of being separated from loved ones. How would they celebrate while social distancing,” said Arjan Kuiper of DrawNames. “This year, we were interested to see if the online shopping trends would continue and to understand how, or if, Covid-19 is impacting their holidays again. What we learned is very interesting.”
