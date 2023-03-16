Survey Shows Rural Bankers Indicating Very Little Growth In Regional Economy

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 16)–Slow to negative economic growth is being shown through the latest monthly survey of bank CEOs in rural areas of a ten-state region, including Nebraska.

The Creighton University Rural Mainstreet Index released Thursday by Creighton economist Dr. Ernie Goss shows the index fell below growth neutral of 50 to 45.6 in March, down from the 50.1 in February.

“Less than 1% of bankers reported improving economic conditions for the month with 92% indicating no change in economic conditions from February’s slow growth,” said Goss.

In Nebraska, the Rural Mainstreet Index sank below growth neutral to 48.3 from 53.1 in February. The state’s farmland-price index for March decreased to 63.4 from February’s 64.6. Nebraska’s March new-hiring index slumped to 46.8 from 49.9 in February.

USDA data for the top five exported agriculture products for Nebraska indicate that for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the state exported $868.8 million. This represented $5.30 per $1,000 of state GDP.