Suspect Arrested in August Arson Case Near Raymond

(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 14)–A 24-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, suspected of setting a home on fire near Raymond on August 17.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says the fire happened at an abandoned home near NW 40th Street and West Raymond Road and the State Fire Marshal’s office determined the fire was an arson.

On Tuesday night, deputies were called back to the same area about a disturbance between two men. Sheriff Wagner on Wednesday said that a witness called about seeing a man outside the burned home. The witness explained the man, later identified by Sheriff Wagner as Nicholas Vanackeren, fit the description of the suspect from the night of the fire and vehicle had a similar description of one seen that same night.

Wagner says both the witness and Vanackeren started arguing before deputies arrived.

Vanackeren was arrested for second-degree arson.