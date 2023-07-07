Suspect Arrested In Nebraska Teen’s Death

PHOENIX–(July 7)–An arrest has been made in connection to a Nebraska teen’s death, after his body was found in a bonfire pile last month in a remote area of an Arizona state park.

Authorities arrested 37-year-old Anthonie Ruinard on Wednesday and is being held on $2-million bond. He’s accused of 1st degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Parker League of Gretna, whose body was found June 12 at the park northeast of Phoenix.

A search warrant at Ruinard’s home led investigators to find forensic evidence in the trunk of his car that fit League’s DNA.