Suspect Captured Early Friday Following North Lincoln Burglary

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 2)–Lincoln Police arrested a 20-year-old man early Friday morning, blocks away from a burglary reported at the European Grocery Store and Deli near 27th and Superior.

Captain Todd Kocian says two witnesses saw someone wearing a gray hoodie and shorts jump in through a broken glass door. Officers contacted Deng Mengelkamp later on west of 20th and Superior, who fit the description of the suspect seen inside the store.

Mengelkamp was arrested for burglary and put in jail. A brick was thrown through the glass door and damage is estimated at $500.