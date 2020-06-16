Suspect Caught in EZ Go Arson Fire
image courtesy 10/11 NOW
(KFOR NEWS June 16, 2020) On May 30th just before 3am, police responded to over 100 people breaking into the EZ Go at 2555 O Street. Inside the convenience store, officers found a fire, intentionally set by demonstrators linked to a previously peaceful protest in the 27th and O area.
Security video from inside the EZ Go identified a male, who entered the store through a broken window. This person removes a lighter from his pocket, lights spilled trash on fire and walks out the front door. The fire burned for approximately 5 minutes before being extinguished by a citizen in the area. The estimated damage for the fire alone is over $3,000.
Photos were posted of the male responsible for starting the fire on Crimestoppers and through media outlets asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the male and tips were called in. The male has been identified as 28 year old, Tyler Maple, of Lincoln who was arrested for 1stdegree Arson.
Video/Audio from Tuesday morning’s media briefing with Lincoln Police: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/9dv94nzoz5p8lw2/AAAzECmvW320zy7hYfTmHNrna?dl=0
