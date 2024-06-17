Suspect in Auto Theft Case Arrested by LPD on Sunday Evening

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 17)–A Chevy Malibu stolen last Wednesday from an east Lincoln parking lot was recovered by police after it was tracked down Sunday evening.

The car was taken last Wednesday from a parking lot north of 70th and “A” and as officers on Sunday were going to a disturbance call near 18th and Knox, an officer saw the car, ran the plates and realized it was the same stolen car. With the help of the Nebraska State Patrol’s Airwing unit, an attempted traffic stop happened near 21st and “A” and officers tracked down the vehicle to 16th and Knox, where 21-year-old Markel Wilson was taken into custody.

Wilson was arrested for theft by receiving stolen property, flee to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving. He was also cited for having no driver’s license and an open alcohol container.