Suspect in Backpack Theft from Bus Arrested Early Sunday

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 3)–Lincoln Police believe they have the person responsible for stealing a bus driver’s backpack back on May 21, which contained $10,000 cash and other items.

On Sunday morning, officers tracked down the suspect, 69-year-old Vincent Whitemagpie, where he was arrested for theft by unlawful taking and possession of a controlled substance. He was seen on video taking the backpack and getting off the Star Tran bus he was on near 11th and “N” Street.

More than $7,800 in cash was recovered, but more than $2,100 is still missing. Whitemagpie was also in possession of a meth pipe.