Suspect In Drive-By Shooting Arrested Tuesday Afternoon

Front side of the Hall of Justice in downtown Lincoln. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 1)–There’s been an arrest in connection to the October 21st drive-by shooting reported near 24th and Holdrege.

On Tuesday afternoon, members of the Lincoln Police Gang Unit and Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested 24-year-old Talon Dennis of Lincoln near 56th and Benton. Police Captain Todd Kocian says no weapon has been recovered. He says Dennis was arrested for unlawful discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibitive person.

None of the people inside the home near 24th and Holdrege were hurt and were asleep at the time of the incident.