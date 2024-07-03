Suspect in East Lincoln Shooting Has Been Arrested

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 3)–A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in an east Lincoln parking lot.

LPD says Alharith Kambol was taken into custody on Tuesday evening during a traffic stop at 33rd and “O” Street. Kambol has been charged with first-degree assault, attempted first-degree assault and terroristic threats. He’s accused of being involved in a shooting that happened early Sunday in a parking lot in the 5100 block of Vine Street that left a non-life-threatening wound in the torso of a 19-year-old man.

The investigation is ongoing.