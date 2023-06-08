Suspect In Natalee Holloway Disappearance On Extradition Flight To US

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The main suspect in the 2005 disappearance of U.S. student Natalee Holloway has been handed over to U.S. custody and has departed Peru on a flight to the United States.

Joran van der Sloot’s departure comes roughly a month after both countries agreed on his extradition.

He is wanted in the U.S. on one count each of extortion and wire fraud — the only charges to have ever linked the Dutch citizen to Holloway’s disappearance on the Caribbean island of Aruba.

Van der Sloot has been serving a 28-year sentence in Peru for the murder of a Peruvian woman.