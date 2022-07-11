Suspect In North Lincoln Bank Robbery Arrested During Traffic Stop

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 11)–Lincoln Police have made an arrest in connection to last Wednesday’s (July 6) robbery at the U.S. Bank off of 27th and Ticonderoga.
A follow up done by LPD determined that 29-year-old Michael McNeil was identified as the suspect. He was tracked down in a traffic stop just before 7pm Saturday at 27th and Cornhusker, where he was taken to jail without incident and arrested for robbery.
McNeil allegedly walked into the bank just after noon last Wednesday, gave the teller a note to make a withdrawal then demanded money and took off with an undisclosed amount of cash. No word yet if that money has been recovered.