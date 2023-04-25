Suspect In Saturday Night Armed Robbery Has Been Captured

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 25)–The suspect in a Saturday night armed robbery at a convenience store near downtown Lincoln was arrested late Monday afternoon following a short chase.

Lincoln Police public information manager Erika Thomas on Tuesday said Elizabeth Padilla was captured after she was seen around 4pm Monday in a stolen vehicle near 17th and “D.” An officer followed the car to 20th and “G,” where Padilla got out and started to run away. She was taken into custody a short time later.

According to Thomas, after Padilla allegedly held up the Super C Convenience Store at 21st and “G” around 9pm Saturday by taking an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register at knifepoint, the investigation revealed she stole a car early Sunday morning from a driveway near 10th and “A” Street. Padilla apparently did so after she allegedly threatened an acquaintance and demanded the keys.

Then around 5pm Sunday, officers found the stolen car in an alleyway near 18th and “F”, where Padilla was inside. Police ordered to get out, but Padilla accelerated the car and rammed one of the police vehicles before taking off.

Further investigation also shows that Padilla is believed to be responsible for two other robberies on April 12 that happened at the same Super C store and the Kwik Shop at 48th and Madison.

Padilla was arrested on several charges, including robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and attempted second-degree assault on an officer.