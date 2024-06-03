Suspect in Saturday Night Hit-and-Run Captured by Lincoln Police

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 3)–An arrest in a hit and run from last Saturday night near 1st and South Streets.

Lincoln Police say a vehicle driven by the suspect, 48-year-old Daren Gillespie of Lincoln, had collided with a motorcycle, being ridden by a 19-year-old man. Gillespie apparently left the scene, while the victim was taken to a Lincoln hospital and was treated for non life-threatening injuries. Witnesses told police Gillespie’s vehicle was near 40th and Old Cheney.

Gillespie was later tracked down and he was apparently under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and cited for leaving the scene of an injury accident, careless driving and DUI.