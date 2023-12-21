Suspect in Smoke Shop Burglary Arrested

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 21)–An arrest has been made related to a burglary early Wednesday morning at Midwest Smoke Shop near 48th and “O” Street.

Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian says 39-year-old Matthew Stinson of Lincoln was arrested about an hour after the burglary. Officers were called about an alarm going off and arrived to find the rear glass door broken, with a large rock lying next to it.

Captain Kocian says surveillance video shows someone, later identified as Stinson, throwing the rock and kicking the window several times. A $67 loss of merchandise was reported. Stinson was found down the street, wearing the same clothes as the person seen on security video inside the smoke shop. He was arrested for providing a false name, along with burglary and criminal impersonation.