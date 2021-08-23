Suspect Starts Fire In North Lincoln Apartment

Lincoln, NE (August 23, 2021) A man who intentionally started a fire during a standoff in northwest Lincoln is in critical condition after being tased during his arrest. Two police officers were also taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a warrant was served for Veonta Hopper around 9:15 this morning at an apartment near 15th and Hilltop Road. Our media partner 10-11 news reports that Hopper barricaded himself inside the apartment, and started a fire. Officers went in and, after Hopper became combative, he was tased and then taken to a hospital.
Officials did not reveal the subject of the warrant that was served on Hopper.