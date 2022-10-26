Suspected Arson Fire Outside Bethany Area Business Being Investigated By LPD/LFR

Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 26)–An arson fire is under investigation, after a dumpster fire was reported early Sunday evening outside a business at a northeast Lincoln business building.

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to 2145 North Cotner Boulevard about a dumpster fire that had damaged a part of the building. Someone told officers they saw two kids, approximately 10 to 12-years-old, near the dumpster when the fire started.

Total damage is at $2,600. If you have information on this fire, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.