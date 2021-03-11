Suspected Gunman Arrested For Lincoln’s First Homicide Of 2021
Deontae Rush
(KFOR NEWS March 11, 2021) The U.S Marshals Service in Chicago has arrested the man suspected of shooting 33-year-old James Shekie of Lincoln, his body discovered by police on March st in his mobile home in the 4200 block of North 20th Street.
Late Wednesday morning, March 10th, law enforcement officers with the U.S. Marshals Service arrested 25-year-old, Deontae C. Rush in Chicago, Illinois for First Degree Murder.
On Thursday, March 4th, LPD investigators arrested 17-year-old, Anna Feilen and 25-year-old, Marques L. Moten for Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. LPD investigators examined forensic evidence from the scene, conducted numerous interviews, and analyzed digital evidence in obtaining an arrest warrant for Rush.
LPD asks the public to please respect the privacy of James’ family and friends as they continue to mourn him. LPD also asks anyone with information about this case to call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or make an anonymous report to Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
READ MORE: Teens Roughed Up And Robbed Waiting To Sell Basketball Shoes