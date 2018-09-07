Suspects In Lincoln Woman’s Murder Back In Nebraska

Yellow police tape in front of this home at 20th and Fairfield indicates a police investigation, after a woman was shot and later died from her injuries on July 31, 2018. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

Two of the three murder suspects in the killing of 36-year-old Jessica Brandon of Lincoln are back in Nebraska.

Police say 26-year-old Damon D. Williams Jr. and 25-year-old Tawhyne M. Patterson are now at the Lancaster County Jail. Williams Jr. and Patterson were arrested in Texas on Aug. 17, and 25-year-old Dante Williams was arrested in Omaha.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies drove to Texas Wednesday and brought Williams and Patterson back to Lincoln on Thursday. LPD is still looking for a fourth suspect in the July 31 homicide at 20th and Fairfield.

Any information you may have, contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.