Suspects in Stolen Vehicle Case Captured By LPD

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 28)–A 19-year-old man and a 13-year-old were caught by Lincoln Police early Tuesday morning near 30th and Center after they took off from a stolen vehicle that broke down a few blocks away.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer says a K-9 tracked down both occupants, Damien Schaffert of Lincoln, and the passenger near 30th and Center. Schaffert was arrested for several felony charges. That includes operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and theft by receiving, both of which are felonies. Schaffert also was cited for willful reckless driving and having no driver’s license. The 13-year-old was released to family members.

Vollmer says the keys were left in the vehicle and it was unlocked when it was stolen from near 48th and Spruce.