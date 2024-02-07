Suspicious Article Found at North Lincoln UPS Store

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 6)–As of 5:30pm Tuesday, the area of a strip mall in north Lincoln remained blocked off to everyone, after a suspicious package was found.

According to Lincoln Scanner, initial calls indicated that a customer dropped off a package that was addressed to the White House and had religious markings on it. The bomb squad was inspecting the package and units were still at the scene. KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 News, also reported that the patrons and employees of the Crunch Fitness next door were asked to evacuate as a precaution.

KFOR News has reached out to Lincoln Fire and Rescue for additional details but no one has returned our messages.

This is a developing story. Stay with KFOR FM101.5/1240AM for the latest information.