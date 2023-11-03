LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 3)–An investigation is underway into a suspicious death reported Friday near Pawnee Lake, west of Lincoln.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, a man was short at a home near NW 98th and West Adams Streets. The man was taken to a Lincoln hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. The man was later pronounced dead.

Investigators did find a gun at the scene. There is no immediate danger to the public, according to LSO.

This is a developing story. Stay with KFOR FM101.5/1240AM and kfornow.com for the latest information.