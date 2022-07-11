Suspicious Death Reported At Home Just Outside of Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 11)–A suspicious death is under investigation by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, after deputies were called to a home just outside of Lincoln’s city limits on Monday morning.
KFOR News talked to Sheriff Terry Wagner briefly about what happened at the home in the 1600 block of SW 40th Street and he indicated that there are few details to release at this time, since they are early in the investigation. Wagner did confirm they were called to the home at 8:09am, but as to whom was involved remained under investigation and more details would be sent in a news release later.
A tweet put out by the Sheriff’s Office early Monday afternoon said a male was found deceased in the home and there is no active threat toward the public.
@LSOnebraska is investigating a suspicious death in the 1600 blk of SW 40th after a male was found deceased just after 8a. Deputies are on scene and there is no known active threat to the public. An autopsy has been scheduled and info will be shared as soon as possible. (1/2)
— Lancaster County Sheriff (@LSOnebraska) July 11, 2022
