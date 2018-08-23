Suspicious Vehicles Investigated In Seward

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office and the Seward and Milford Police Departments are investigating reports of suspicious vehicles seen trying to contact young females in the two communities and

in rural areas.

A suspicious sea foam green van with Hispanic males north and east of Milford was reported Saturday, August 4. The vehicle had left the area before a deputy arrived. The following day, another local resident reported the sea foam green van and its occupants were trying to locate a farm, saying they intended to buy livestock.

Last Wednesday, August 22, Seward Police received a report of a suspicious white van in the 900 Block of North Columbia near Concordia University. The caller said the men in the van tried to talk to a young woman on a bike. She left the area without responding to them. In that case, also, the Officers were not able to locate a vehicle matching the description of the suspicious van.

Also last Wednesday, Milford Police received a report of a suspicious van near Linden Village. The call came from a neighbor of a six-year-old girl who was walking the family dog. The caller said a man with dark hair got out of the van and walked in the girl’s direction. The girl reported the incident to a neighbor. The neighbor notified Milford Police about 20 minutes later, but no van or suspicious men were located.

On Thursday, Seward Police officers again received a report of the sea foam green van with 22-county license plates parked in the Wal-Mart parking lot south of Seward. A Seward Police officer located the van, but determined that the van was actually silver. At of this report, no attempted abductions or other criminal activity have occurred in Seward County as a result of anyone in a sea foam green van.

The Seward County Sheriff’s office is still taking reports of all suspicious activity that may be related. Anyone with a report is urged to call the Sheriff’s office immediately to report any suspicious activity. A statement from the Sheriff’s office said “we have not received enough information to lead our office to believe that there is an immediate threat to the citizens of Seward County.” The phone number to report any suspicious activity in Seward County is (402) 643-2359