SUV Driver Cited in NW Lincoln Crash From Early October

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 3)–Lincoln Police have cited the SUV driver involved in an October 4th deadly crash with a motorcycle at 1st and Nance Avenue.

On Friday, LPD Public Information manager Erika Thomas says 20-year-old Kendra Limon of Lincoln was cited on Thursday afternoon for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide. Limon was later released.

Limon was driving an SUV and apparently had violated a stop sign, along with failure to yield to the motorcycle. The motorcyclist, 28-year-old Brian Ramirez David of Lincoln, later was pronounced dead at a Lincoln hospital.