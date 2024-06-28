SUV/Motorcycle Collide Thursday Afternoon Near Downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 27)–A collision between a motorcycle and SUV late Thursday afternoon east of downtown Lincoln results in the motorcyclist suffering non life-threatening injuries.

This happened at 20th and “K” Street.

Police tell KFOR News the SUV was heading northbound on 20th and running the stop sign, hitting the motorcyclist. The SUV driver was cited and released for failure to yield, running a stop sign and having no license.