Swastikas Found On Lincoln Bike Trail
A swastika found along a bike trail near 17th and Holdrege on Thursday, May 28, 2020. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 29)–Police are investigating a graffiti vandalism case from Thursday night along a Lincoln bike trail, investigators told reporters on Friday.
Officers showed up to the area around 17th and Holdrege about swastikas along a bike trail near Antelope Creek. Investigators say this may have been done in the past week. Earlier this week, police say swastikas were found in Epworth Park in southwest Lincoln.
If you know who may be responsible or have details that could help police, call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.