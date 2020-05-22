Swimming Pools To Open On Limited Basis
rd.com
Lincoln’s Swimming pools will not be opening memorial day weekend, but five public pools will open Monday, June 15.
These include Arnold Heights Swimming Pool in Air Park, Belmont Pool in Northwest Lincoln, Ballard Pool in Northeast Lincoln, Irvingdale Pool in South Lincoln and Woods Memorial Pool in Central Lincoln.
Open swim periods will be 90 minutes long, and will be organized around three daily swim periods. Sanitizing of high touch points will be increased.
When residents arrive, names, phone numbers and temperatures will be taken in case contact tracing is needed. Pool goers will need to be six feet apart and masks must be worn while waiting.
Individuals will need to wash in their swimsuits with soap before entering the pool deck. Evening family swim sessions will be available each week at each pool., and evening water-fitness classes will be available for a portion of the summer.
Pools will not be available for private events this year.