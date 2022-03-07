      Weather Alert

Talmage Woman Killed In Monday Morning Crash Near Bennet

Mar 7, 2022 @ 11:47am
(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

BENNET–(KFOR Mar. 7)–The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a person killed in a head-on crash on slick roads from early Monday morning at  176th and Highway 2, six miles southeast of Lincoln, near Bennet.

Sheriff Terry Wagner says 39-year-old Heidi Parrish of Talmage lost control of her pickup, crossed the median and hit another pickup. Parrish died at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the other pickup was buckled up…a 56-year-old man from Adams, who was taken to Bryan West Campus with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said drugs and alcohol did not contribute to the crash, rather road conditions were a factor.

