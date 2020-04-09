TASK FORCE ADDRESSES NEEDS OF THOSE EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today thanked the community partners who are helping to address the needs of individuals in Lincoln experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The work of a community task force, created by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD), has resulted in two initiatives at the People’s City Mission (PCM):
- Last week, PCM established a new area next to its facility with a capacity of 12 beds to house those who do not have symptoms of COVID-19, but who have had possible exposure. Those in the self-quarantine facility will self-monitor, and if they develop symptoms, staff will assist them in getting tested. The area will not be used for those who are symptomatic or who have been confirmed as COVID-19 positive. The Mayor thanked LLCHD, State Senator Anna Wishart and PCM for their quick work on the project, as well as the generous donors who helped purchase the necessary supplies.
- On Wednesday, April 8, 13 families living at PCM were relocated into safe alternative housing. The families included 15 adults and 33 children, including 12 children age three and under. Volunteers from Lincoln Berean Church are providing free meals to the families.
“Because the coronavirus is highly contagious, it is extremely important to create physical distance between individuals living in large group environments, such as the People’s City Mission,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “Altering the operations of a shelter to suit new physical distancing guidelines presented some new challenges. I thank those community leaders who have been hard at work to overcome these challenges and find solutions to address the needs of our most vulnerable community members.”
The task force includes City Council member James Michael Bowers; Steve Beal from LLCHD; Pastor Tom Barber, Amy Pappas, and other staff from PCM; Vi See, Jill Bomberger, Michelle Martinez, and other staff from the Community Action Partnership; Lori Seibel from the Community Health Endowment of Lincoln; and representatives of the Mayor’s Office and the City Attorney’s Office.