Task Force Arrests Nine People After Drugs, Guns, Cash Were Found At North Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR April 16)–Investigators with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant on Monday night (April 15) at 2215 Holdrege Street. Investigators located two guns, $2217 cash, a metal tray with a rolled up dollar and razor blade, all with a small amount of cocaine.

In addition, they located 850g marijuana, 45.6g THC edibles, 18g THC concentrate, 11 THC syringes, and 11 THC cartridges. Nine people were arrested. When investigators arrived, 21 year old D’Aangelo McDonald jumped from a window and fled on foot.

McDonald had a felony arrest warrant. He was tracked by officers and a K9 officer and located hiding underneath a vehicle near 21st and Clinton and taken into custody. McDonald went to jail for his warrant and delivery of a controlled substance and fail to comply with the order of a police officer.

Eight other people inside the house were also arrested, including 19-year-olds Jaisa Davis, Sammie Anderson, Nicholas Crouse, Kessler Olsen and Savea Villalobos for either delivery of a controlled substance or possession of a controlled substance.

Meanwhile, 21-year-olds Tyler Burton and Breana Johnston were each picked up for delivery of a controlled substance, possess a firearm with F2 drug violation, possession of a controlled substance, possession of money while violating 28-416 and/or possession of a controlled substance. Police say 20-year-old Chauncy Bentley was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance, possession of money while violating 28-416.