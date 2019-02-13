Task Force Makes Arrest While Handling Unrelated Case

Members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested a 24-year-old man for having a stolen vehicle and handgun, while deputies were conducting surveillance in an unrelated case late Tuesday night.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says members of the task force spotted an unoccupied stolen vehicle and, a short time later, saw 24-year-old Seth Schwaninger get in and take off.

A few minutes later, Schwaninger took off running, only to be caught near 14th and “F” by a U.S Marshal. Schwaninger was taken to a hospital, after suffering a broken rib and punctured lung, but was also under arrest.