Task Force Members Find Weapons, Drugs In Northwest Lincoln Hotel Room

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 14)–A 36-year-old man is in jail, after members of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force served a warrant late Thursday morning at a northwest Lincoln hotel room.

Investigators found drugs and more than 47 knives in the room occupied by Robert Ramey at the Woodspring Suites east of 14th and Fletcher. Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says in addition to the knives, a hatchet, four throwing stars, Samarai sword were seized.

More than 100 grams of marijuana, over 110 grams of suspected meth, some cocaine, 28 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, nearly 200 grams of THC edibles and wax, eight pills that were not prescribed, and 116 grams of suspected meth.

Ramey was arrested for possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of weapons by a prohibitive person and possession of money during a drug violation.