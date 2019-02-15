Tax Relief Options Still Being Sorted Out By Nebraska Lawmakers

Nebraska State Capitol (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

If property tax relief doesn’t come out of the Nebraska Legislature this session, it won’t be for a lack of ideas.

On Thursday, lawmakers heard testimony on two more bills aimed at lowering property tax in Nebraska. LB-314 takes money from a bunch of places to put into a property tax relief fund, but the main tax affected seems be to sales tax…including tax collected from online sales from out of state businesses.

Other tax relief options include raising the state sales tax by a half-cent to 6%, raising sales tax on alcohol and cigarettes and imposing an addition tax on couples making over $500,000.

