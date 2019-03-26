Taxes As An Investment

With Tax Day approaching, WalletHub has released its latest analysis of the U.S. tax landscape, an in-depth look at the states with the Best & Worst Taxpayer Return on Investment in 2019 as well as accompanying videos. WalletHub used 30 metrics to compare the quality and efficiency of state-government services across five categories — Education, Health, Safety, Economy, and Infrastructure & Pollution — taking into account the drastically different rates at which citizens are taxed in each state.
Taxpayer ROI in Nebraska (1=Best, 25=Avg.):
- 9th – Overall ROI
- 22nd – Total Taxes per Capita (Population Aged 18+)
- 18th – Education
- 15th – Health
- 18th – Safety
- 5th – Economy
- 11th – Infrastructure & Pollution
READ MORE: $25,000 a year for life lottery ticket winner in NE