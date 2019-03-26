Taxes As An Investment

Tax return check on 1040 form background

With Tax Day approaching, WalletHub has released its latest analysis of the U.S. tax landscape, an in-depth look at the states with the Best & Worst Taxpayer Return on Investment in 2019 as well as accompanying videos.  WalletHub used 30 metrics to compare the quality and efficiency of state-government services across five categories — Education, Health, Safety, Economy, and Infrastructure & Pollution — taking into account the drastically different rates at which citizens are taxed in each state.

Taxpayer ROI in Nebraska (1=Best, 25=Avg.):
  • 9th – Overall ROI
  • 22nd – Total Taxes per Capita (Population Aged 18+)
  • 18th – Education
  • 15th – Health
  • 18th – Safety
  • 5th – Economy
  • 11th – Infrastructure & Pollution

