A 33 year old Lincoln man was tazed by police Sunday night after allegedly holding a woman hostage. Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver tells KFOR NEWS Derrick Larvie allegedly put the woman in a choke hold and told police to shot him. Officers tazed Larvie as they wrestled him to the ground. Larvie was arrested for terroristic threats, strangulation and resisting arrest. The female victim was taken to a hospital. No report Monday morning of her condition.

